Can-Am Ryker MPG: How Many Miles Are Riders Actually Getting?
For riders who prefer their motorcycles to have 3 wheels instead of the traditional 2, the name Can-Am carries some pretty serious weight. The company has, of course, been manufacturing celebrated off-road vehicles and ATVs for several decades. But in recent years, its lineup of 3-wheel motorcycles, like the super-cool looking Spyder, has become increasingly popular among enthusiasts. Among Can-Am's more no-nonsense 3-wheel builds is the Ryker, which joined the company's lineup of trikes in 2019 after many years of development.
The build has evolved in the years since, and while our own SlashGear reviewer deemed the 2024 Ryker a bit of a rough rider, more people are tabbing them to cruise city streets and trails far off-the-beaten-path alike. Wherever you ride your Ryker, a good time is seemingly all but guaranteed, with outfits like Popular Mechanics praising the trike's design, performance, and overall ease of operation. Such praise could prove pivotal in the decision-making process for anyone interested in adding a Ryker to their transportation lineup.
However, given the fluctuating nature of fuel prices these days, anybody in the market for any sort of vehicle — be it of the 2-, 3-, or 4-wheel variety — is going to want to check in on its fuel economy before a purchase is made. Potential Ryker riders might be happy to learn that, according to others who own one, you can expect to get more than 30-miles per gallon. But actual mpg may depend on which engine option you select.
Can-Am Ryker riders report different mileage between the 600cc and 900cc builds
Can-Am Rykers are powered by punchy Rotax power plant, with that company — known for manufacturing powerful small aircraft engines — providing a 600cc option fronting 50hp and 36.7 lb-ft of torque, and a 900cc option that ups the ponies to 82hp and torque to 58.3 lb-ft. Given the different levels of power output, it should hardly come as a surprise that Ryker owners have reported variations in the average mpg they're getting with each power plant. So, here's a quick look at the mpg they've reported for each on Fuelly.
We'll start with the 600cc model of the Ryker, as it's considered the base-level build of the Can-Am trike. Unfortunately, there are currently no numbers on Fuelly regarding the average mpg riders are getting with the 2024 model of the Ryker. But according to the numbers for the 2023 build, Ryker riders claimed they were getting close to 40 mpg on the trikes at 38.1 mpg. That was up more than 2 mpg from the 2021 model, though the 2020 build marked a Ryker best, with a reported 41.5 mpg.
As for the 900cc version of the Ryker, you'd be correct in assuming the power upgrade might result in a drop in average mpg. According to what owners have logged in Fuelly, that drop off is pretty steep, though we should note the site's recorded Ryker numbers only cover up to the 2022 build. Assuming the 2023 and 2024 numbers aren't too dramatically different, by the Fuelly recordings, 900cc Ryker riders can expect to get about 32 mpg.