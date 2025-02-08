Can-Am Ryker MPG: How Many Miles Are Riders Actually Getting?

For riders who prefer their motorcycles to have 3 wheels instead of the traditional 2, the name Can-Am carries some pretty serious weight. The company has, of course, been manufacturing celebrated off-road vehicles and ATVs for several decades. But in recent years, its lineup of 3-wheel motorcycles, like the super-cool looking Spyder, has become increasingly popular among enthusiasts. Among Can-Am's more no-nonsense 3-wheel builds is the Ryker, which joined the company's lineup of trikes in 2019 after many years of development.

The build has evolved in the years since, and while our own SlashGear reviewer deemed the 2024 Ryker a bit of a rough rider, more people are tabbing them to cruise city streets and trails far off-the-beaten-path alike. Wherever you ride your Ryker, a good time is seemingly all but guaranteed, with outfits like Popular Mechanics praising the trike's design, performance, and overall ease of operation. Such praise could prove pivotal in the decision-making process for anyone interested in adding a Ryker to their transportation lineup.

However, given the fluctuating nature of fuel prices these days, anybody in the market for any sort of vehicle — be it of the 2-, 3-, or 4-wheel variety — is going to want to check in on its fuel economy before a purchase is made. Potential Ryker riders might be happy to learn that, according to others who own one, you can expect to get more than 30-miles per gallon. But actual mpg may depend on which engine option you select.

