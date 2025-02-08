How Much HP Does A 4.6L Golen Jeep Stroker Engine Have & How Much Does One Cost?
Chad Golen founded Golen Engines in Lowell, Massachusetts in 1992, specializing in small block Chevy performance engines. Ten years of success allowed Golen to purchase the equipment, dynos, and larger shop that transformed Golen Engines into a full service engine builder capable of performing in-house machining services.
Nowadays, Chad Golen produces special small block LS Chevy engines, as well as muscle car era engines from the big three. However, perhaps the most unique offering to come out of Golen Engines is the 4.6-liter Jeep stroker engine. If you're not familiar with the term, stroker engines differ from regular engines by using a longer stroke crankshaft in place of the stock item.
The longer crankshaft stroke increases the engine's displacement. In the case of the 4.6L Jeep stroker engine, the extra stroke gained 0.6-liter over the stock 4.0L inline six-cylinder, one of Jeep's greatest engines in use from 1987 to 2006. With the increased displacement comes an increase in horsepower and torque.
The stock 4.0L inline six-cylinder found in 2006 Jeep Wranglers produced 190 horsepower and 235 pound-feet of torque. The 4.6L Golen Jeep stroker engine improves upon those values with 270 horsepower and 300 lb-ft of torque.
What's different about the 4.6L Golen Jeep stroker engine?
In addition to the crankshaft (specifically a dynamically balanced Callies cast steel performance crankshaft) having a longer stroke, Golen infuses the 4.6L stroker with other performance goodies. For starters, Golen takes factory 4.0L engine blocks, bakes and blasts them clean before performing a slew of machining processes to ensure the block's bearing and mating surfaces are true. The cylinders are bored and honed to 3.905-inches (0.030-inch over the stock 3.875-inches).
Golen machines and balances the forged-steel aftermarket connecting rods in house, fits them to sealed power hypereutectic pistons, and completes the rotating assembly with a full set of Clevite bearings. A Cloyes single-roller timing set turns a custom hydraulic flat-tappet Comp Cams camshaft.
Golen offers its 4.6L Jeep stroker in two versions, one for 1991 to 1999 models for $7,499, and another for 2000 to 2006 model Jeeps priced at $7,699. The main difference between the two is the cylinder head. While the older stroker version uses stock casting number 7120 cylinder heads, the version for later model Jeeps uses an aftermarket casting. Both versions get the full Golen machining treatment to ensure optimal performance.