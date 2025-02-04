Jeep's 83-Piece Tool Kit Detailed: What It Offers & Where To Get One

The Jeep Performance Parts Tool Kit is sold on multiple websites — it's not specifically sold through Jeep, though. It can be found on a variety of sites that sell authentic Mopar accessories, like Mopar Online Performance for $420 or BAM Wholesale Parts, which appears to be the lowest price in a quick search, coming in at $376 during the time of writing this article. The set sold for closer to its $475 MSRP price on Amazon, going for $439. There are also sellers listing it on eBay. However, eBay prices do tend to fluctuate.

Advertisement

A review on Amazon recommended the tool due to its ability to securely strap all the tools in to keep them in place while driving. Another Amazon reviewer said the set has everything you'd need to fix a Jeep, giving them peace of mind. A Jeep enthusiast on BAM Wholesale Parts called the set pricey but felt it was good quality and reliable to have while off-roading. They even noted there's extra room to add your other favorite tools — sometimes, there are some specialty tools you'll need to fix your vehicle yourself. However, another BAM Wholesale Parts customer warned of shipping issues. Wherever you decide to purchase the Jeep Performance Parts Tool Kit, make sure you're reading reviews of not only the product but of the website itself. This way you can get a better sense of their return policy, warranties, shipping time, and trustworthiness as well as making sure you're not on a scam site.

Advertisement