What Is A Brubaker Box And How Much Is One Worth Today?

Volkswagen recently unveiled the 2025 ID. Buzz, a reincarnation of its iconic hippie van. To commemorate the occasion, we thought we'd take a trip back in time to check out another cool ride that likely has been forgotten since its heyday in the 1970s. A quick glance at the Brubaker Box (also known as the Automecca Sportsvan or the Roamer) reveals similarities to Volkswagen's new bus, and one of the many things that makes this minivan so interesting is that it was built using a bare Volkswagen Beetle chassis.

The Box was the brainchild of Curtis Brubaker, who you might not know of despite his long list of creations and innovations. Brubaker studied car styling at Pasadena's Art Center College of Design, was part of the design team at Lear Jet, then moved on to work at General Motors in the advanced research group. While working at Lear, he helped design the 8-track tape player with owner/founder Bill Lear, who wanted to create a sealed cassette that never needed to be rewound.

As it turns out, that was just the tip of the proverbial iceberg for this design wizard. Brubaker had a hand in dozens of other technological advancements, including the navigational touch screen, haptic display systems, the holographic heads-up display (HUD), e-books, DUI lockouts, and many more. In 1969, Brubaker left his gig with GM and started his own design and automotive consulting company in Los Angeles.

