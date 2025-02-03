How To View And Clear Your Amazon Search History

Your Amazon search history is a record of all the items you've looked at on the platform. This data makes it easier to reorder items you've purchased before and also helps Amazon enhance your shopping experience by suggesting products based on your preferences and browsing habits. However, there may be times when you want to review or clear your Amazon search history — whether it's to protect your privacy, declutter your product recommendations, or simply keep your account organized.

Advertisement

Clearing your search history may also be necessary if it contains sensitive items and you're sharing your account to extend Amazon Prime membership perks to family members or others. So Amazon provides simple ways to view and manage this data. You can remove individual items, clear everything at once, or even disable the search-history feature entirely for added privacy.

Whether you're looking for a fresh start or simply prefer to keep your searches private, this guide will show you how to check, clear, and disable your Amazon search history on both desktop and mobile devices.