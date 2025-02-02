What Are Audi Themes, And How Much Do They Cost?
While Audi has released a few models worth steering clear of, it's long been a brand dedicated to bringing a no-nonsense luxury to its sporty cars and sport utility vehicles. Still, Audi has also spent much of the past several years developing new and sometimes fun ways to engage its consumer base by personalizing the driving experience of each. The brand's design team has, perhaps, gone above and beyond with its latest personalization feature, Audi Themes.
If you're unfamiliar with Themes, the feature is Audi's way of allowing drivers to personalize their vehicle's infotainment screen, and in some cases even its ambient lighting. The feature is available in almost any Audi manufactured in the model year 2023 or later — including the SlashGear-approved 2024 RS3. It's safe to assume 2025 models like the new Q7 will also host the feature, though we should note that Themes is not free, as Audi charges $14.99 for each available image. That being said, the fee is a one-time charge, with Audi drivers owning the image thereafter.
As for what those Audi drivers are actually paying for, Themes are, in essence, a way to equip the vehicle's infotainment screen with a background image or wallpaper. At the moment, however, you are limited only to the Themes offered by Audi through the myAudi app and Marketplace. As such, it seems you may not be able to drop in a beloved photo from your mobile device as a background image just yet.
These are some of the Themes currently available from Audi
As of this writing, it's unclear if Audi has plans of ever making that level of customizability available to owners, particularly given that the Themes feature is currently a pay-to-play option. But if you are interested in ponying up a few bucks and giving your infotainment system a background that more closely matches your personal style, you'll first need to download the MyAudi app from Google Play or The App Store. The download is free to iOS and Android users, with Themes purchased in-app becoming available to add to your infotainment array when your mobile device syncs with an enabled vehicle.
If you're curious about what sort of images Audi is making available for its background infotainment options, the selections are spread over five different categories, including Landscapes, Shapes & Colors, Cinema & Sports, Animals, and Travel. Those options are being made available to Audi by a group of third-party providers. Though it's not immediately clear if the samples the automaker currently has posted on the Themes display page are the only ones available, there are some truly stunning images available to drivers to add as an infotainment background.
If you're a Major League Soccer fan, you can even support your team by selecting its logo from the 29 available. Festive holiday Themes are also available for folks who want to keep in the spirit while on the go. Perhaps most importantly, once you buy a theme it's yours as long as Audi keeps the option around, and you can swap them in and out all you want.