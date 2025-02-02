What Are Audi Themes, And How Much Do They Cost?

While Audi has released a few models worth steering clear of, it's long been a brand dedicated to bringing a no-nonsense luxury to its sporty cars and sport utility vehicles. Still, Audi has also spent much of the past several years developing new and sometimes fun ways to engage its consumer base by personalizing the driving experience of each. The brand's design team has, perhaps, gone above and beyond with its latest personalization feature, Audi Themes.

If you're unfamiliar with Themes, the feature is Audi's way of allowing drivers to personalize their vehicle's infotainment screen, and in some cases even its ambient lighting. The feature is available in almost any Audi manufactured in the model year 2023 or later — including the SlashGear-approved 2024 RS3. It's safe to assume 2025 models like the new Q7 will also host the feature, though we should note that Themes is not free, as Audi charges $14.99 for each available image. That being said, the fee is a one-time charge, with Audi drivers owning the image thereafter.

As for what those Audi drivers are actually paying for, Themes are, in essence, a way to equip the vehicle's infotainment screen with a background image or wallpaper. At the moment, however, you are limited only to the Themes offered by Audi through the myAudi app and Marketplace. As such, it seems you may not be able to drop in a beloved photo from your mobile device as a background image just yet.

