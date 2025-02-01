How To Screen Record On Raspberry Pi

Screen recordings are the best way of capturing what's happening on your screen, offering more flexibility than a standard screenshot. It especially comes in handy when you're making a tutorial or sharing your gameplay with your friends. If you're on Windows or macOS, recording your screen is easy with its built-in tools. You have the Snipping Tool and Game Bar on Windows, and then, there's Screenshot on macOS.

On the other hand, screen recording isn't as quick on the Raspberry Pi. While it includes a pre-installed tool for taking screenshots (an app named grim that's already tied to the Print Screen key on an attached keyboard), there's no option to record your screen out of the box. That means you'll have to rely on third-party utilities. The problem, though, is that the latest version of Raspberry Pi OS, Bookworm, no longer uses the usual X11 display system, so most screen recorders for earlier releases won't work.

So, now, how do you screen record on a Raspberry Pi?