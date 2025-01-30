Java 11 Vs. Java 17: What Features Are Different & How Do They Compare?

Java has been one of the more popular programming languages and computing platforms on the market since Sun Microsystems released it all the way back in 1995. The free-to-download platform has been used in all kinds of fields over the years and is widely available on all kinds of platforms — even some mobile apps. Java has continued to evolve, offering new features and refining old ones. Java 11 first launched in September 2018 and received no fewer than 25 different updates over the following six years. This consistent commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry is one of the main reasons that so many software developers use Java as the cornerstone of their app development process. But now Java 11 has gotten quite old, leading some users to turn to the newer Java 17, the next version with long-term support (LTS). Premier support for Java 11 ended in September 2023, though its extended support will last until January 2032.

New technology can be fickle, however, and it's not always ideal to jump ship for the shiny new software and leave behind the familiar one right away (just look at Windows 11). That said, there are a lot of things to be excited about in Java 17. Those who have worked with Java 11 for a long time might be curious to know what changes the company has made and how this new platform compares to its predecessor. There are too many small changes to list, but it's worth taking a look at some of the bigger ones.