Is The 2025 Yamaha WR700F Supermoto Real?

As Yamaha has not officially announced a 2025 WR700F, it can be a bit confusing to see all of the images floating around online. Some even show the bike being presented at conferences. However, these are all the works of AI and editing. While AI art of motorcycles is getting more convincing, there are still some ways to identify a fake photo.

The first thing to look for is lettering. AI images will often have gibberish instead of real words, including wrong letters and misspellings — like in the image above that says "YAMMA." Sometimes the font won't match the brand's usual styling. The second giveaway is the incorrect details. In the image above, there are plenty of odd components that don't even seem to really make sense, as well as wonky shapes and other questionable details. One example is the extra lights that seem to hang off the side of the headlight as well as a winding exhaust system that looks like it goes nowhere.

Another giveaway is the shine that is found in a lot of vehicle-related AI images — the surfaces are just way too shiny, and the backgrounds can carry over that same unrealistic sheen. The image above isn't as shiny as other examples, but still has a sleek and clean appearance that lacks texture and appears too squeaky clean.

If you're still unsure, expand the details of the video you're watching. You may see a section explaining how the content was made. In this section, it will say "altered or synthetic content," including "digitally generated" images. This is a dead giveaway. The WR700F is one of many rumored vehicles coming in 2025 that ended up being AI.