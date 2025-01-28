What Are Motorcycle Tank Extenders (And Who Benefits From Them?)

Motorcycles are made with handling and speed in mind, but some people feel that there could be a few small improvements to make the ride smoother. One much-discussed component that a lot of motorcyclists have considered adding to their bike is a tank extender. Whether custom made or from a popular company, tank extenders are triangle shaped and made with non-slip material. They are installed at the front of the seat to help riders reposition themselves further from the tank in an attempt to improve positioning, stability, and comfort.

Advertisement

While there are plenty of reviews and forums online discussing tank extenders, a lot of riders are wondering if it's worth installing one. We would say that it really depends — there are certain people that could benefit from the addition of a tank extender, while it may not make much of a difference to others. Generally, if you're on a race bike or taking your bike to the track, a tank extender is worth trying out. If you're just riding on the street, you probably won't notice the difference.