How To Change Your Apple Account Region On An iPhone

Whether you're heading to a new country for a few months as a digital nomad or making a permanent move overseas, there's a long checklist of things you'll have to do to get settled properly. From downloading apps to meet new people when traveling abroad to making sure your finances are in order, your to-do checklist can get long in a short amount of time. If you're an iPhone owner, one of the things you'll want to do is change the country or region of your Apple Account. Doing so will let you access the apps and features available in your new country of residence.

At the same time, you may lose access to apps and features you used in your former home country. That's because every nation has laws governing what features you can use on its territory. For example, you won't find Hulu in the App Store in Europe — the streaming service isn't available outside the U.S. Likewise, Congress passing the U.S. TikTok ban was meant to keep the app from being available in the App Store.

Changing the region on your device lets Apple know where you live and what products, apps, and features should be available to you. While Apple doesn't require you to change regions when you move to a new location, if you want to access region-specific apps, services, and payment options where you're now living, it's something you'll want to do.

