What's The Point Of A Motorcycle Dolly? 2 Reasons They're Useful

One major advantage of using a motorcycle dolly is how it simplifies maneuvering your motorcycle in confined areas. Without a dolly, you'd need to rely entirely on your strength to move your bike, which might be manageable with a lightweight model like the Honda Grom, but far more challenging with heavier motorcycles.

Advertisement

With a dolly like the $650 Condor motorcycle dolly, you simply need to place your bike on it and apply minimal effort to move it. The wheels present on the dolly will ensure that you don't have to exert extra strength and can easily move the vehicle from one place to another. Also, most dollies have a decent loading rating; for instance, the Condor motorcycle dolly has a loading rating of 1,300 pounds. So you really don't have to worry that the weight of your motorcycle will damage the dolly and affect its functioning.

Additionally, a dolly simplifies vehicle transportation. Loading or unloading a motorcycle from a trailer is not only a tedious job but also carries a high risk of your vehicle getting damaged during the process. But by putting your motorcycle on a dolly, you will be able to simplify the process. All you have to do is put your motorcycle on the dolly and apply its locks, which attach to the motorcycle tires. This will ensure that your motorcycle doesn't move because of tire rotation when you are trying to load or unload it onto a vehicle. Then, you can attach a ramp to the trailer and easily load or unload the motorcycle.

Advertisement