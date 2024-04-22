How To Use Condor's Motorcycle Dolly (And Everything Else To Know Before You Buy)
One of the nice things about owning a motorcycle versus a car is that motorcycles are relatively smaller in size and lower in weight. Unlike a car, which you typically move by driving or hitching to a tow truck, a motorcycle can be conceivably moved under your own power so long as you're physically strong enough to lift it off its side and guide it with your legs.
Of course, it's still no easy feat physically moving a full motorcycle around a room. Positioning it correctly can be tough in cramped confines, requiring you to reorganize part of your garage and move things out of the way. Motorcycle storage that's not only safe but consistent is always important, especially when you're storing it long-term or through the winter season.
If you need your motorcycle to have more freedom of movement, then the Condor brand, manufacturer of towing, garage, and trailering equipment, has a particular product that may come in handy. When you need to move your motorcycle around the garage in a way its wheels wouldn't normally permit, the Condor Motorcycle Dolly can provide a means to do so.
How does the Condor Motorcycle Dolly work?
The Condor Motorcycle Dolly utilizes a very simple system to load up and lock your motorcycle in place for easy transport. Simply place the dolly on the floor in front of your motorcycle and secure the four twist-down brakes located near the wheels. Sitting on the seat, slowly guide the motorcycle onto the dolly rack until the wheel chock hooks onto the front wheel.
Once it's locked into the dolly, get off the bike and loosen the twist-down brakes to get the dolly onto its four wheels. The wheels have full rotation, so you can freely push, pull, or swivel the whole bike and dolly any way you like.
When you want to remove the motorcycle from the dolly, just secure the twist-down brakes again, preferably in a spot with plenty of rear clearance. Get on the bike and give the handlebars a firm tug to loosen the bike from the dolly's wheel chock. Once it's loose, just back it out with your legs until it's on the ground.
What do you use the dolly for?
Storing large objects in your garage is kind of like playing a game of "Tetris." You want everything to be placed precisely where it fits, both to secure it in place and to allow for as much additional storage as possible. This is difficult to do with a motorcycle because it can only go forward and backward. Even if you try your best to steer it into an ideal spot, it might still end up at a weird angle.
The purpose of the Condor Motorcycle Dolly is to give you the extra flexibility to store your motorcycle in its optimal spot. The dolly keeps your motorcycle firmly upright while allowing you to guide and swivel it as you like. If you want to rearrange your garage, you can just turn the whole thing around in one clean motion, as opposed to emptying everything out, driving the bike out, and then driving it back in.
It's a storage helper and labor saver, in essence. It's also handy for when you're performing maintenance like washing your bike or checking fluid levels, as well as adding new and interesting customizations like comfy seats or handlebar add-ons.
Specs and add-ons
The Condor Motorcycle Dolly weighs about 68 pounds and features a body made up of aluminum and steel. The frame is fully adjustable, allowing it to accommodate up to 1,300 pounds on its 4-inch wheels. It measures 94 inches in length and can accommodate motorcycle wheels ranging from 13 to 30 inches. If you're not actively using the dolly, it can be folded up and safely hung on a garage wall for storage.
The basic package, available on Condor's website, costs $615. This includes both the dolly itself and a velcro strap for additional securement. If you require some extra support for your bike storage needs, Condor also sells various add-ons for the dolly. These include ramps for more easily rolling a motorcycle onto the dolly, body extensions for holding longer bikes, ratchet tie-downs for further security, and height-assist footrests. All of these add-ons are sold separately on Condor's website.