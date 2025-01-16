How To Download Your TikTok Videos Before The Potential U.S. Ban

TikTok may be saying its final goodbye on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in the U.S. if the Supreme Court rules in favor of a ban. Officials have raised concerns that the social media app is allegedly used to gather data on American for use by the Chinese government. The U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a ruling that ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent, must either sell the app or face a ban in the U.S.

While this is far from the first time we've heard talk of a TikTok ban, the situation looks more serious this time around. Although the app isn't exactly expected to vanish from your phone the moment the clock strikes midnight, from what we've seen in other countries where the app is banned like India and Russia, no new content will load on TikTok if it isn't already downloaded on your device.

If you don't have the app, you won't be able to download it, as it will be removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the U.S. Similarly, you might still be able to view the content you've created, or you might not. Unfortunately, it's difficult to predict exactly what will go down on the 19th of January, or if the ban will even proceed, as TikTok's parent company is doing everything it can to prevent it.

Either way, it's always best to play it safe. Whether you're a social media influencer or someone who enjoys creating memorable TikToks with your best friends, now might be a good time to save all your videos, or your favorite videos from other creators, before everyone starts moving to TikTok alternatives.