What Trucks Were Used To Make War Rig Vehicles For The Mad Max Franchise?

"Mad Max: Fury Road" and its prequel, "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," have stayed in peoples' minds thanks to their harsh, violent action, gritty world-building, and intense storyline. But what has often stood out is the War Rig, a massive truck with two engines used to race across the harsh desert, equipped with weapons and defense to fight off rival factions coming from the mountains and sky. It's probably the most memorable vehicle in either movie, but what's even crazier is that the War Rigs were semi-functional off-camera, built with a blend of real-life vehicles for big-screen stunts.

Advertisement

One of the wildest stories about the War Rigs is when filmmaker George Miller decided to have the massive vehicle crash on set instead of using CGI. Miller recalled the massive stunt in the book "Miller and Max: George Miller and the Making of a Film Legend," written about his film history and the creation of the "Mad Max" franchise. Miller said the team turned down the notion of using a miniature or CGI. Instead, the stunt involved driving the War Rig about 500 feet, then hitting a button that fired a cannon mounted to the truck into the ground, causing the massive 78-foot-long War Rig to roll and crash. Despite how incredibly dangerous the stunt was, there were no serious injuries reported.

Advertisement