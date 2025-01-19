This Company Plans To Bring The Woolly Mammoth Back From Extinction: Here's How

A few decades ago, Michael Crichton and Steven Spielberg brought the concept of de-extinction to the big screen in "Jurassic Park." Now, the idea has jumped off the screen and into reality, courtesy of Colossal Biosciences, billed as the world's first and only de-extinction company. Instead of dinosaurs, Colossal has set its sights on more recently lost species including the dodo, the thylacine — also known as the Tasmanian tiger– and the woolly mammoth.

The last confirmed thylacine died in 1936, which is recent enough that you can find photographs of living Tasmanian tigers online. The dodo vanished from the island of Mauritius, which lies to the east of Madagascar, in the late 1600s just decades after humans first arrived on the island. Most of the mammoths died out about 10,000 years ago but isolated populations remained in Siberia and Alaska until about 4,000 years ago. On evolutionary timescales they disappeared only a moment ago, but bringing them back is no easy feat.

"We have animal operations, embryology, genetic engineering, computational biology, all these different groups. We really wanted to parallel path everything. If we did this in a linear fashion it would take significantly longer. We've taken a software approach to this in trying to systematize it, building out an end-to-end process but not doing it in a linear fashion. While we're doing computational biology, we're also advancing the cellular engineering edits, we're also working on impact to elephant conservation, and embryology in elephants," Colossal's CEO Ben Lamm told SlashGear.

