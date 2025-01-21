What Are Those Ridges On The Roof Of An SUV For?

If you're researching SUVs, you're bound to run into confusing and possibly contradicting information. Some common thoughts about SUVs, such as being safer than a normal car, are not necessarily true. It can even be hard to tell the difference between an SUV and a crossover at times. As such, you might end up questioning more about an SUV's design and functions

Advertisement

For many, that questioning is directed at the ridges on an SUV's roof. The channels collect water, make the roof harder to clean and polish, and to some, they simply look bad. Owners have wondered if they could remove the ridges or level out the roof.

But these ridges, also called stiffening beads, offer several important benefits to SUVs that are important to the vehicle's aerodynamics and roof integrity. Without these roof ridges, SUVs would have worse fuel economy (especially on the highway) and be far more susceptible to damage.