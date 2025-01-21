Why Do Motorcycles Ride So Close To The Yellow Line?

There are two main reasons why motorcyclists ride close to the yellow line: to see and to be seen. Riding a motorcycle always requires making decisions based on what's happening around you on the road. The best angle for you to observe the road ahead, is by riding close to the yellow line.

Let's say you're riding on a two-lane road with a slight curve ahead. In such a situation, positioning yourself closer to the center yellow line will allow you to see oncoming traffic earlier as you approach the curve. This will help you in making a better decision on whether you need to adjust your position to avoid any chance of collision from oncoming vehicles. Also, if you're near the yellow line, it'll allow you to be seen by drivers coming from the opposite direction who might be considering overtaking a slower vehicle in front of them.

Additionally, since bikes are smaller in size, there's a high possibility that they might get overlooked by large semi-trucks or cars. But by positioning your bike near the yellow line, you're more visible to the driver through their side mirror, which will eventually reduce the chance of being overlooked. So, when a large vehicle wants to change lanes, your position will ensure that they're aware of you, which will help them to make safer decisions. Furthermore, this position will give you more room to swerve away from a merging vehicle and avoid a collision.

