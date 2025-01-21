Why Do Motorcycles Ride So Close To The Yellow Line?
There are two main rules to becoming a good motorcyclist. First, you should have at least a basic understanding of how your motorcycle works. This way, if you notice a drop in performance, you'll have a general idea of which part to inspect so you can take preliminary measures. Second, and most importantly, you must know the common mistakes and best practices for riding a motorcycle safely on the road.
All your skills and experience in handling your bike will mean nothing if you don't know where to position it in a lane. One incorrect position could put you in a dangerous situation on the road. Experts will always suggest you position your bike close to the yellow line on the road. This mainly helps to reduce the risk of a collision with a vehicle coming from the other lane, as both riders may be unaware of each other's presence due to limited visibility. But how exactly does riding near the center yellow line reduce the risk of a collision?
Why motorcycles ride so close to the yellow line
There are two main reasons why motorcyclists ride close to the yellow line: to see and to be seen. Riding a motorcycle always requires making decisions based on what's happening around you on the road. The best angle for you to observe the road ahead, is by riding close to the yellow line.
Let's say you're riding on a two-lane road with a slight curve ahead. In such a situation, positioning yourself closer to the center yellow line will allow you to see oncoming traffic earlier as you approach the curve. This will help you in making a better decision on whether you need to adjust your position to avoid any chance of collision from oncoming vehicles. Also, if you're near the yellow line, it'll allow you to be seen by drivers coming from the opposite direction who might be considering overtaking a slower vehicle in front of them.
Additionally, since bikes are smaller in size, there's a high possibility that they might get overlooked by large semi-trucks or cars. But by positioning your bike near the yellow line, you're more visible to the driver through their side mirror, which will eventually reduce the chance of being overlooked. So, when a large vehicle wants to change lanes, your position will ensure that they're aware of you, which will help them to make safer decisions. Furthermore, this position will give you more room to swerve away from a merging vehicle and avoid a collision.
What are the other benefits of riding near the yellow line?
In addition to improving visibility for both the motorcyclist and vehicles in the opposite lane, there are a few other advantages of riding near the yellow line. When you ride in the center of your lane behind a large vehicle, you may experience significant wind turbulence caused by the vehicle. This turbulence can make it harder to control your motorcycle and may even impact fuel efficiency, as your bike needs to use more power to overcome wind turbulence. You can avoid such a situation by maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle and positioning yourself differently, preferably near the yellow line.
Additionally, many riders on forums, state that they prefer riding near the center yellow line to avoid obstacles like small rocks and grease. It turns out that the center of the lane often accumulates oil and grease, while the farthest edge of the lane tends to gather debris like small rocks. All these factors can make riding more difficult and unsafe. That's why it's better to ride the yellow line, which is generally cleaner and smoother.
Riding close to the yellow line also means that you're closer to vehicles coming from the opposite direction in the other lane. That's why it's important to adjust your position based on the road conditions. You may need to shift your motorcycle from near the yellow line to the center of your lane or farther away from the yellow line if you notice a heavy vehicle traveling close to the yellow line in the opposite lane.