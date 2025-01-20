Were Jet-Powered Seaplanes Ever Built?

When you think about seaplanes, the last thing that comes to mind is a variant powered by jet propulsion. You never see jet-powered seaplanes on lists of the most iconic planes in history, and they're seldom mentioned when the history of the jet age is discussed. In fact, they may seem to exist only in James Bond-esque movies. But a few of them have actually been built.

One of the most renowned jet-propelled seaplanes is the Saunders-Roe SR.A/1, considered the world's first jet-powered seaplane. Another is the Convair Sea Dart, a seaplane jet fighter that rode on hydro-skis while taking off or landing. Last but not least is the Beriev Be-200, a multi-role seaplane that features jet propulsion and is still in use today.

These aircraft are a testament to aviation innovation, but even though they were impressive in their time — and even today — few stayed long enough to make a name for themselves. Let's explore this niche corner of aviation and some of the best-known jet-powered seaplanes.