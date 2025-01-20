Why The World's Largest Wooden Ship, The Wyoming, Was A Bad Idea From The Start

For almost the entirety of human civilization, large structures like buildings and ships have been constructed primarily out of wood. This makes sense, seeing as it's a relatively common material that's sturdy and somewhat easy to source. These days, we continue to frame houses with wood; it's not typically used to build modern ships unless you're talking about a specialty ship or some of the most expensive celebrity yachts floating on the water.

The infamous Spruce Goose flying boat was made of wood, but outside of a handful of examples, most aircraft and boats are made of steel and a variety of composite materials. Some wooden ships, like the USS Constitution, have an incredible history, but that's also true of the largest ever constructed, the SS Wyoming. The Wyoming was a schooner built in 1909, and it gained a bit of fame for being the largest wooden ship ever built. Believe it or not, there's an upper size limit for wooden vessels, and the Wyoming exceeded it.

The vessel was built in Maine for the purpose of transporting coal, and it boasted six 126-foot masts and 22 sails, so it was a considerably large ship. While modern vessels and those built out of steel at the time were larger, the fact that the Wyoming was constructed with wood was problematic. The larger the ship, the more stress it endured on the water, and the Wyoming suffered greatly throughout its relatively short time sailing the seas despite earning enough to justify its expense. Here's the story of the fateful ship, the SS Wyoming.

