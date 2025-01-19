What Year Did Cummins Engines Have The P-Pump?

The P7100 injection pump works by compressing fuel with its rotating plungers. The injection rate and total lift of these plungers is controlled by a camshaft, which is rotated by a pump rack. The timing in which this fuel is delivered is critical while the vehicle is in motion if drivers want to avoid engine damage or failure — the right air to fuel ratio is super important, so the P-pump is focused on getting that precise amount of fuel. This will evenly transmit force in the cylinders to the torque converter as the P-pump manages the cylinder pressure by injecting fuel.

The P7100 injection pump keeps proper time to the engine by phasing pump port closure to a specific degree that coincides with the crankshaft angle. Even being one degree off will keep the engine from running its best. If the injection pump is not functioning to its best abilities, modifications focused on creating more horsepower will have no effect on the engine.

With the success of the P7100 injection pump in the 5.9L Cummins engine and beyond, custom P-pumps have started popping up. These modded P-pumps can increase the engine's cubic capacity and horsepower — by a lot — bringing the P-pump into the modern era.