Everything To Know About Aircraft Engine Maker DeltaHawk

DeltaHawk is an aircraft engine manufacturer based out of Racine, Wisconsin. It doesn't have the name recognition as other aerospace contractors like General Electric or Pratt & Whitney, which changed air travel forever with its Wasp engine, but DeltaHawk sure would like to do something similar. DeltaHawk has a unique, proprietary engine design that's protected by a series of patents and was built with pilots in mind. The company currently has three engines it's building out of its state-of-the-art 85,000 square foot facility in Wisconsin. The DHK180A4, DHK200A4, and DHK235A4 all produce their maximum power output at 2,600 RPM.

These engines produce 180, 200, and 235 horsepower, respectively, with an inverted V4 design that uses a four independent pump line system for direct fuel injection. The company prides itself on bringing cleaner engines to market that cut down on carbon emissions while also being easy to use and maintain. Since the DHK series engines don't use an overabundance of components — there's no gearbox nor a valve train — it's easier to access the pistons.

DeltaHawk has been developing its engine for over 25 years and things were a little touch and go for a bit, but now it has a product it believes can be applied to a variety industries, including government, experimental, and hybrid aircraft.