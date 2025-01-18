Your 2024 Spotify Playlist In A Bottle Is Finally Ready To Be Opened

From the country you reside in to your hobbies and even your music tastes, change is inevitable, especially over the course of an entire year. Back in your childhood, your school or community may have organized a time capsule project, where you were asked to contribute items that represented your life at that time, like drawings, favorite toys, or your fondest memories, to seal away with the intention of opening it years later when you'd have grown up.

Aiming to showcase how your music taste evolved over the past 365 days, Spotify introduced its own twist on the classic time capsule trend with its "Playlist in a Bottle" feature in January 2023. As you might have guessed, this feature allowed you to create a custom playlist for your future self at the very start of the year by answering a series of questions like "A song that's going to be this summer's anthem," "A song you need to hear live in 2024", and "A song you'd play for aliens if they visited earth." The feature took it one step further and even let you write a message to your future self.

If you created a Playlist in a Bottle back in January 2024, you can finally open it now and see how your music taste has evolved. While chances are you'll find yourself cringing at the type of music you enjoyed at the start of last year, it's still a fun experience regardless, especially since it hasn't been long since Spotify Wrapped 2024 was released! You'll need to be quick to claim your 2024 playlist, though, as it won't be available after January 31, 2025.

