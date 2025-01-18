Your 2024 Spotify Playlist In A Bottle Is Finally Ready To Be Opened
From the country you reside in to your hobbies and even your music tastes, change is inevitable, especially over the course of an entire year. Back in your childhood, your school or community may have organized a time capsule project, where you were asked to contribute items that represented your life at that time, like drawings, favorite toys, or your fondest memories, to seal away with the intention of opening it years later when you'd have grown up.
Aiming to showcase how your music taste evolved over the past 365 days, Spotify introduced its own twist on the classic time capsule trend with its "Playlist in a Bottle" feature in January 2023. As you might have guessed, this feature allowed you to create a custom playlist for your future self at the very start of the year by answering a series of questions like "A song that's going to be this summer's anthem," "A song you need to hear live in 2024", and "A song you'd play for aliens if they visited earth." The feature took it one step further and even let you write a message to your future self.
If you created a Playlist in a Bottle back in January 2024, you can finally open it now and see how your music taste has evolved. While chances are you'll find yourself cringing at the type of music you enjoyed at the start of last year, it's still a fun experience regardless, especially since it hasn't been long since Spotify Wrapped 2024 was released! You'll need to be quick to claim your 2024 playlist, though, as it won't be available after January 31, 2025.
How to claim your 2024 Spotify Playlist in a Bottle
To claim your Playlist in a Bottle, launch the Spotify app on your mobile device and check if Spotify prompts you to open your Playlist in a Bottle. Otherwise, you have two options: visit the Spotify Playlist in a Bottle website on your mobile device or switch to the Search tab and search for "Playlist in a Bottle." In case you can't access your Playlist in a Bottle, ensure your app is updated to the latest version.
Once the "Playlist in a Bottle" screen appears, tap Claim Your Playlist to check out all the tracks you sealed away last year. If you didn't create one, you'll be greeted with an "Oops, you didn't submit a capsule last year" page. Otherwise, you'll see an "It's time to revisit your 2024 self" screen and be prompted to tap to reveal each song you sealed away last year. You'll also get to see the note you left for yourself last year, which is a great way to wrap it up!
Unlike last year, there doesn't seem to be an option to create a new Playlist in a Bottle for 2025. However, the FAQ hints at the possibility, stating, "But stay tuned – who knows when the next round of capsules will be sent into the future," under a question about whether one can still experience it if they didn't make a Playlist in a Bottle last year.
Many Spotify users on social media found the Playlist in a Bottle feature more interactive and enjoyable than 2024's Spotify Wrapped, which many found underwhelming. If you have yet to claim yours, make sure to do so before the end of this month!