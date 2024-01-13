How To Make Your Own Spotify Playlist In A Bottle

It wasn't that long ago that the interwebs were agog with share cards from everyone's Spotify Wrapped, and now there's another fun feature for users to try — Playlist in a Bottle. It's a spin on the classic message in a bottle, except this time the message is auditory, not written. The premise is simple: make a custom playlist for your future self. You get a few question prompts, and you can pick a song that best answers each.

The catch is that you won't be able to access the resulting playlist until a year from now, in January 2025. That's just enough time for the exercise to become a distant memory, which means rediscovering the playlist should feel like unwrapping a gift from a past self. It could also be a great way to track how your taste in music evolved over the period or judge your music savvy — one of the prompts requires you to predict a song you think might blow up over the next year.

In a way, it's Spotify Wrapped in reverse. Where Wrapped shows you a recap of your past listening history, Playlist in a Bottle is an eye (or ear) to the future. If that sounds like your kind of jam, here's how to join the fun and make your own musical time capsule.