Can't Update Google Chrome? Here Are A Few Fixes To Try

The latest Chrome version works best with more recent OS versions, so if you're having trouble updating Chrome, it may be because you're not running a supported OS. According to the Google Help Center, the minimum OS version you need for the latest Chrome update is macOS Big Sur 11, Windows 10, or 64-bit Ubuntu 18.04 (other Linux systems are also supported).

If you're unsure what version you're using, it's easy to check on your computer. On macOS, go to the Apple menu > About This Mac. On Windows, it's Settings > System > About. On Ubuntu, simply type lsb_release -a in the terminal.

If you're running an older OS version, see if you can still upgrade your system. Navigate to the Apple icon > System Settings > General > Software Update for macOS and Settings > Windows Update for PCs. For Ubuntu, open the Terminal app, type sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade to update installed packages to the latest available version. Once that's completed, you can upgrade the system itself with sudo do-release-upgrade. Reboot, then try to update Chrome again.

If you don't see any available OS upgrades, it's likely that your hardware is no longer supported. This means you won't be able to update Chrome, and you're stuck with the last version for your specific OS. Your only options at this point are to keep using this old version or switch to an entirely different browser that has a current version compatible with your system.