Raspberry Pi: How To Search For & Change Wi-Fi Networks Via Command Line Interface

Whether you plan for it or not, some aspects of your Raspberry Pi projects can change over time. One of the most common things you'll likely end up changing is your Wi-Fi network. Maybe you upgraded your router for faster speeds or set a new password or SSID for improved security. Or perhaps you were using a temporary connection — like your mobile hotspot — for testing and are now ready to switch to the project's dedicated network.

Advertisement

Whatever the case, changing your Raspberry Pi's Wi-Fi network is a generally quick and painless process. The best part is you can do it right from the command line. This is especially convenient if you're running a non-GUI OS like Raspberry Pi OS Lite or accessing the Pi via SSH.

A word of caution, though: if you're making this change over SSH, your current connection will drop as soon as you switch to a new network. You'd have to connect your computer to the new Wi-Fi network and find the Pi's new IP address before you can reconnect via SSH. Now that you know what to expect, let's walk through four methods of finding and changing to a new Wi-Fi network on your Raspberry Pi.