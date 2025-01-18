What Is An ICCID Number & How Can You Find It On Your Phone?

If you've ever called your carrier's customer service to activate a prepaid SIM card or troubleshoot a malfunctioning Android SIM card or iPhone SIM, then you've likely needed your ICCID number. The ICCID, acronym for Integrated Circuit Card Identifier, is a string of numbers that essentially serves as the SIM card's serial number. It's unique and inherent to every SIM card, so even if you change your phone but use the same SIM, the ICCID number will be the same.

According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the ICCID consists of a two-digit Major Industry Identifier (fixed at 89 for SIM cards), followed by a one-, two-, or three-digit country code (e.g., 1 for US and Canada, 49 for Germany, 974 for Qatar), the Issuer Identifier Number specific to the carrier (e.g., 410 for AT&T, 260 for T-Mobile), the unique identification numbers for that SIM card, and finally, the single parity check digit at the end. With the varying country and carrier codes, the ICCID number can range from 18 to 22 digits, but it will always start with 89 so you can easily spot it.

But how exactly can you find the ICCID number on your phone? We'll walk you through four easy methods to locate it.

