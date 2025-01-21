What Is A Subaru Onyx Edition & How Does It Differ From The Outback Premium?
Few vehicle models have managed to fit such a specific niche, while also managing to attract mainstream level sales numbers over time, like Subaru's Outback. According to GoodCarBadCar.net, over 161,000 Outback's were sold in 2023, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Launched back in 1995, the Outback was a trim option for the Subaru Legacy L wagon. By the year 2000, Outback had become its own standalone model.
Every generation of the Subaru Outback ranked by reliability showcases how a reputation for dependable service is earned over time. Over the years, the popular all-wheel drive has increased in size, included more potent engine options, and incorporated an array of high-tech features like the Subaru EyeSight suite of driver assistance tools and LED Steering Responsive Headlights, among others.
Looking at the different Outback variations, the Onyx Edition is a trim option that sits just above the Premium and base models. But, beyond the Onyx Edition being around $8,000 more than the Premium, what makes these Outback trims different? The short answer is that the Onyx Edition comes equipped with additional amenities and a few extra safety features as standard.
The Onyx Edition offers enhanced luxury over the Premium
While the Outback Premium trim includes some opulent add-ons such as heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, and a sizeable 11.6-inch media touchscreen, the Onyx Edition goes a step further. Along with the aforementioned features, the Onyx Edition also includes high-end additions like a heated steering wheel, auto-up and down windows in all positions with anti-pinch protection, and upgraded Harman Kardon audio system for superior sound performance. These amenities are not options that could be included with the Premium trim. However, the Onyx Edition does come standard with the power tilt/sliding moonroof, while for an extra cost, it could be added to the Premium.
Most notably, the Onyx Edition trim includes Subaru's innovative upholstery called StarTex, which provides a few advantages over the Premium's cloth material. StarTex is derived from a synthetic polyurethane that repels water and still features a unique leather-like texture for an upscale look. Not only is it soft, but StarTex is more durable and easier to clean than the cloth alternative. Ultimately though, wear-and-tear takes a toll on every type of upholstery. Fortunately, there are simple ways to repair a tear in your car's seat.
With extra convenience and safety features, the Onyx Edition stands out
In terms of making day-to-day commuting a less arduous proposition, the Onyx Edition surpasses the Premium with elements that simplify travel. While the Outback Premium provides enhancements over the base trim, it doesn't come standard with convenient features like keyless access technology, push-button starting, and a hands-free power rear gate, like the Onyx Edition does. The rearview mirror is also superior to the one offered in the Premium trim, with an automatic built-in dimming system and HomeLink integration (which allows you to control systems at your home, like the garage door).
While every Outback includes the EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, there are a few additional safety features standard on the Onyx Edition like blind-spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert. Also, the Premium trim omits the reverse automatic braking system that comes with the Onyx Edition, which uses sensors to identify objects in the Outback's path when backing up and engages the brakes. While this brand's safety suite is considered one of the best, if you ever discover your Subaru EyeSight is not working, here's how to reset it.