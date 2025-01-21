What Is A Subaru Onyx Edition & How Does It Differ From The Outback Premium?

Few vehicle models have managed to fit such a specific niche, while also managing to attract mainstream level sales numbers over time, like Subaru's Outback. According to GoodCarBadCar.net, over 161,000 Outback's were sold in 2023, a far cry from its humble beginnings. Launched back in 1995, the Outback was a trim option for the Subaru Legacy L wagon. By the year 2000, Outback had become its own standalone model.

Advertisement

Every generation of the Subaru Outback ranked by reliability showcases how a reputation for dependable service is earned over time. Over the years, the popular all-wheel drive has increased in size, included more potent engine options, and incorporated an array of high-tech features like the Subaru EyeSight suite of driver assistance tools and LED Steering Responsive Headlights, among others.

Looking at the different Outback variations, the Onyx Edition is a trim option that sits just above the Premium and base models. But, beyond the Onyx Edition being around $8,000 more than the Premium, what makes these Outback trims different? The short answer is that the Onyx Edition comes equipped with additional amenities and a few extra safety features as standard.

Advertisement