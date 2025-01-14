Drone Or Star? These 4 Apps Will Help You Figure It Out

If you're new to astrology, sometimes it can be a bit tricky to know what you're looking at. Is what you're seeing overhead just a drone or one of the 200 billion trillion stars we can see throughout the universe? There are luckily a lot of astrology apps out there that help stargazers identify exactly what they're looking at, whether it be a star, planet, satellite, or comet. You'll never find yourself accidentally gazing at a drone instead of a celestial body again.

A lot of astrology apps will cost some money up front — especially for extra features — but it's worth it for astrology enthusiasts in the making that want all of the latest information and a stargazing community right at their fingertips. Whether it's projecting a planetarium on your ceiling or helping you know exactly when a planet will be in a certain position, here are some useful apps for identifying what's just beyond our atmosphere.