What Happened To Beneath The Ink From Shark Tank Season 6?

Despite the preponderance of social media apps, streaming services, and mobile gaming, the ebook market remains a valuable segment in the entertainment industry. Worldwide, its value is expected to reach $14.92 billion by 2025. In the U.S., it is projected to generate $5.38 billion in revenue in the same year. The growing number of consumers is perceived to be a product of the shifting preference for digital media over traditional print books with the advancements in smartphone, tablet, and e-reader technologies.

In their quest to conquer the ebook market, business partners Alex Milewski and Sherisse Hawkins came up with a technology that enhances the overall experience of reading digital books. Instead of the usual page-by-page turn, they developed a way for readers to become more interactive with what they are reading through clickable pop-up annotations that provide additional context, definitions, multimedia elements, and background information without disrupting the flow of the ebook. The pair called this technology Beneath the Ink.

In a stricter sense, Beneath the Ink is more than the pop-up annotations; it is a digital publishing platform that allows authors and publishers to embed additional content through what Milewski and Hawkins called "Binks" or "Beneath the Ink Links." Its purpose is to enrich the reading experience by making it more immersive and bridge the gap between traditional books and modern, interactive media. Their invention seemed promising, so in 2014, the partners pitched the platform on ABC's "Shark Tank."

