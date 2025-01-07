SlashGear's CES 2025 Innovation Awards

At CES 2025, the winds are once again blowing in the direction of wellness and smart home innovations. The SlashGear team is on the show floor, evaluating the ins and outs of new products and the promise they hold for an average consumer. Our parameters, as usual, are zeroing down on tech that stands out on the merit of technical excellence and user convenience. Is the product solving a real problem? Can it stand out from the competition in a meaningful fashion? Can the tech stand the test of time? We look for these answers in all the products we come across and honor a select few that meet our stringent criteria.

So far, the journey has been fairly rewarding. Tineco, a brand that lets its excellent appliances do the talking, wowed us with the terrific Floor One S9 Artist Steam cleaner and snagged a SlashGear innovation award. Dreo, a fast-rising name in the segment, left our team impressed with its AC319S Portable Air Conditioner. This one lifts the installation burden, tones down the operational hassles, and really embraces the ethos of a smart home device.

The Govee Gaming Pixel Light proved to be another head-turner in the CES 2025 crowd. A fascinating glimpse into the world of customizable pixel art, it embraces advanced AIGC tech and offers plenty of presets and AI-powered effects to really lift your station's vibe. Roborock also won itself some deserved praise, and an innovation nod, with its updated Saros and F25 series of cleaning hardware. What follows is the full list of brands that earned SlashGear's innovation badge at CES in 2025 for their standout appeal and practical excellence.

