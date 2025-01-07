SlashGear's CES 2025 Innovation Awards
At CES 2025, the winds are once again blowing in the direction of wellness and smart home innovations. The SlashGear team is on the show floor, evaluating the ins and outs of new products and the promise they hold for an average consumer. Our parameters, as usual, are zeroing down on tech that stands out on the merit of technical excellence and user convenience. Is the product solving a real problem? Can it stand out from the competition in a meaningful fashion? Can the tech stand the test of time? We look for these answers in all the products we come across and honor a select few that meet our stringent criteria.
So far, the journey has been fairly rewarding. Tineco, a brand that lets its excellent appliances do the talking, wowed us with the terrific Floor One S9 Artist Steam cleaner and snagged a SlashGear innovation award. Dreo, a fast-rising name in the segment, left our team impressed with its AC319S Portable Air Conditioner. This one lifts the installation burden, tones down the operational hassles, and really embraces the ethos of a smart home device.
The Govee Gaming Pixel Light proved to be another head-turner in the CES 2025 crowd. A fascinating glimpse into the world of customizable pixel art, it embraces advanced AIGC tech and offers plenty of presets and AI-powered effects to really lift your station's vibe. Roborock also won itself some deserved praise, and an innovation nod, with its updated Saros and F25 series of cleaning hardware. What follows is the full list of brands that earned SlashGear's innovation badge at CES in 2025 for their standout appeal and practical excellence.
DREO AC319S Portable Air Conditioner
Dreo, trusted by over 10 million users with home appliances for their innovative design and features, has expanded its portfolio of products at CES 2025. The standout addition to the product family this year is the AC319S Portable Air Conditioner, which delivers a supremely quiet cooling experience without any drainage hassles. A lovely showcase of Dreo's signature simplicity in product design and functional excellence, the new portable air conditioner is easy to install and quieter than the competition. It's essentially the best of innovation, married to an unprecedented peace of mind.
The latest cooling solution from Dreo serves an industry-first patented design that combines a multi-sensor monitoring array and water pump to ensure a drainage-free operation. Additionally, the custom silencer integrated with the compressor promises a whisper-quite operation. The AC319S offers a high-volume, rapid airflow output with a 14-ft coverage range. For an added dash of convenience, users can pick between their voice assistant of choice as well as the smart home ecosystem for seamless control.
To put it simply, this is where ingenuity elevates your living space. With the Dreo AC319S portable air conditioner, you get the winning mix of unparalleled performance, top-notch engineering, versatile IoT integration, and an assurance of long-term excellence. Slated for a Spring 2025 launch, the new Dreo cooling solution ticks all the quality traits that consumers desire from their next home appliance, and it doesn't come as a surprise that they received a CES innovation honor from the SlashGear team.
Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam
Tineco has made a name for itself making some of the finest home appliances out there, and has amassed a solid reputation for their reliable vacuum cleaners. At CES 2025, the company is building on its strength with the introduction of the Floor One S9 Artist Steam, the most advanced floor washer the company has offered to date. Capable of reaching temperatures as high as 284 degrees Fahrenheit, this advanced steam washer can make quick work of tough stains, delivering an exceptional deep clean output. Moreover, thanks to its lay flat design, it can reach hidden corners and tight undersides for maximum cleaning coverage.
The Floor One S9 Artist Steam also offers an anti-tangle brush head to avoid any tangled mess, while the custom dirty water separation engineering and triple-sided edge cleaning design ensure that no corner or crack is left unattended. It also integrates Tineco's cutting-edge iLoop smart sensor for automatic suction and water flow adjustment. The sheer level of user convenience, optimal performance, and reliability have earned a SlashGear innovation award for the Tineco Floor One S9 Artist Steam.
Tineco also brought the Carpet One Cruiser to the show floor, which also earned the 2024 SlashGear Innovation Award at the IFA showcase. This cleaning wizard relies on custom-engineered tech to adjust the cleaning functionality for different carpet types and levels of cleaning assistance, making it effortless to use. It also has a self-cleaning system for easy maintenance and even offers a fast drying system, so you don't have to wait around.
Another Tineco kit that caught SlashGear's attention at CES 2025 is the PURE ONE Station 5. One of the most decked-out cordless smart vacuum cleaners out there, it comes with a unique self-cleaning system that handles everything from the brush head and tube to the HEPA filter and internal connections. Talk about post-cleaning bliss. Armed with a large 2.5L station bin, a 12-stage filtration system, and an astounding level of raw suction power, the PURE ONE Station 5 is a product in a class of its own.
Roborock Saros Series
Robovacs get even smarter with the Roborock Saros Series
For years now, Roborock has been carefully upgrading and iterating upon the concept of the robotic vacuum, with each new model possessing a greater degree of intelligence, flexibility, and general usefulness. With its newest development, the Roborock Saros series, the brand has changed the game once again with unprecedented technological development.
The Saros Series is made up of three models: the Roborock Saros Z70, the Roborock Saros 10, and the Roborock Saros 10R. The Roborock Saros Z70 is the headliner of the trio, and for good reason — not only does this model possess the very best of Roborock's automatic vacuuming technology like a self-lifting chassis, dual anti-tangling rollers, and a companion all-purpose cleaning station, but it even has a pop-out OmniGrip mechanical arm. Aided by an onboard AI system, the OmniGrip arm can deploy from the top of the Roborock Saros Z70 to pick up, move, and otherwise manipulate small objects. Not only can the Roborock Saros Z70 suck up wet and dry messes, it can actually pick up and dispose of solid litter, as well as put away small objects like socks or towels.
The Roborock Saros S10 may lack the OmniGrip arm, but it makes up for it with its special RetractSense navigation system. With the help of a laser-powered rangefinder, the Roborock Saros S10 can detect small, cramped spaces and tweak its cleaning system accordingly. This helps it to clean in tight confines without getting stuck or leaving unsightly scratches. The Roborock Saros S10R, meanwhile, features the next-gen StarSight Autonomous system, which utilizes a full LiDAR scanning system to map the house and detect obstacles. This system allows the Roborock Saros S10R to get a complete picture of its work area while avoiding anything that might trip it up.
Roborock F25 Series
While robotic vacuums are Roborock's bread and butter, that doesn't mean the brand has left traditional upright vacuum cleaners out in the cold. If you prefer to do your household cleaning by yourself, Roborock has just as much to offer you, especially with the advent of the new Roborock F25 Series of wet and dry vacuums.
The Roborock F25 Series includes several models, such as the Roborock F25 Ace, the Roborock F25, and the Roborock F25 RT. The Roborock F25 Ace is the top-of-the-line model, boasting a high degree of user-friendliness thanks to its compatibility with the Roborock mobile app. Through the app, the Roborock F25 Ace can send you notifications and updates on things like needing to empty the receptacle. One thing it won't need your help with is adjusting its detergent because the Roborock F25 Ace comes with an Automatic Detergent Dispenser that adjusts detergent levels based on the detected levels of dirt. It's also the most flexible of the lineup, utilizing SlideTech 2.0 to bend and slide into tight spaces at a moment's notice.
Several features the Roborock F25 and Roborock F25 Ace share include DirTech smart sensors for detecting bigger messes in certain spots around your home, as well as proactive self-washing rollers. The vacuum rollers in both of these models will automatically clean and dry themselves after use, so you're not rolling the same clumps of dust all over the place.
If you're looking for something simpler, the Roborock F25 RT ditches the advanced features to prioritize old-fashioned vacuuming. Even without the fancy stuff, though, it still packs one-stroke wet and dry cleaning thanks to its 20,000 Pa suction, 20N downward cleaning pressure, and JawScrapers tangle and streak-free rollers for a cleaner, consistent shine.
Turn pixel art into a show with the Govee Gaming Pixel Light
The Govee brand specializes in various forms of smart lighting, from room illumination to simple desk lamps. Using a combination of this established expertise and some fascinating new developments in AI, Govee has managed to create the perfect lighting for your gaming PC desk or table: the Govee Gaming Pixel Light.
The Govee Gaming Pixel Light uses an array of AIGC-powered LED lights to display pixel art in impressive clarity. There is a built-in library of over 150 preset scenes you can display on the device, managed via the Govee Home app, though you can also use the app to create or import your own pixel art creations as well. Not only can you show still images on the Govee Gaming Pixel Light, you can even show animations at up to 30FPS. You can not only show all kinds of cool art and animation, but even use the Govee Gaming Pixel Light for practical purposes like showing weather reports or sports scores.
If you're not sure you have the chops to make your own pixel art, just use the Govee Home app's AI Lighting Bot to generate new pixel art or animations from scratch based on your text or audio inputs. The Govee Gaming Pixel Light also works as an excellent accompaniment to a party or gaming session. By switching to Music Mode, you can run your favorite 8-bit tunes through the device to generate an accompanying light show. If you use a Govee Sync Box to attach the device to your PC or TV, then the power of DreamView AI will generate lighting effects in time with the games you play.