Tessan Makes Impressive CES Debut, Gets Innovation Award For Powerful Design

At CES 2025, the theme across the consumer electronics vertical was innovation. Some stood out with outlandish innovation at the cost of practicality, while others simply served a familiar package in a new garb. One brand, however, stood out from the pack, securing a coveted SlashGear Innovation Award from the team on the ground in Las Vegas. Tessan's impressive portfolio or products offers a balanced approach to innovation and user-first design.

Tessan is not a new player in the game, even though 2025 marked the brand's inaugural appearance on the biggest consumer electronics stage worldwide. The company has made a name for itself selling ingenious universal travel adapters, cutting-edge digital charging power strips, versatile multifunctional wall outlets, pioneering EV charging stations, and intuitive smart home devices.

SlashGear's Dave McQuilling, in a chat with Tessan CEO Alex, broached the topic of the brand's product ethos and design philosophy. "Tessan understands the common frustrations of international travelers, especially compatibility issues, bulky adapters, and slow charging," the Tessan chief explained. A quick look at the brand's expansive portfolio of travel charges sends home that idea in quite an emphatic fashion. "Our design philosophy is based on a few core tenets: simplicity, functionality, and user-first approach," Alex said.

Tessan arrived at CES 2025 after winning the iF and Red Dot design awards, a testament to the brand's excellence at thoughtful product design and innovative streak. In addition to consumer charging gear, the company also wowed us with its blazing-fast Level 2 Smart EV charger.