Tessan Makes Impressive CES Debut, Gets Innovation Award For Powerful Design
At CES 2025, the theme across the consumer electronics vertical was innovation. Some stood out with outlandish innovation at the cost of practicality, while others simply served a familiar package in a new garb. One brand, however, stood out from the pack, securing a coveted SlashGear Innovation Award from the team on the ground in Las Vegas. Tessan's impressive portfolio or products offers a balanced approach to innovation and user-first design.
Tessan is not a new player in the game, even though 2025 marked the brand's inaugural appearance on the biggest consumer electronics stage worldwide. The company has made a name for itself selling ingenious universal travel adapters, cutting-edge digital charging power strips, versatile multifunctional wall outlets, pioneering EV charging stations, and intuitive smart home devices.
SlashGear's Dave McQuilling, in a chat with Tessan CEO Alex, broached the topic of the brand's product ethos and design philosophy. "Tessan understands the common frustrations of international travelers, especially compatibility issues, bulky adapters, and slow charging," the Tessan chief explained. A quick look at the brand's expansive portfolio of travel charges sends home that idea in quite an emphatic fashion. "Our design philosophy is based on a few core tenets: simplicity, functionality, and user-first approach," Alex said.
Tessan arrived at CES 2025 after winning the iF and Red Dot design awards, a testament to the brand's excellence at thoughtful product design and innovative streak. In addition to consumer charging gear, the company also wowed us with its blazing-fast Level 2 Smart EV charger.
A travel adapter for globe-trotters
One of the biggest hassles for any individual — and not just a frequent traveler — is the burden of toting around charging gear for all the accessories they carry. Phones, tablets, smartwatches, audio gear, and computing machines often feel like the bare minimum when traveling. Carrying standalone accessories to juice them up is a nightmare. Tessan's 140W Universal Travel Adapter addresses that problem in one go.
Let's start with the power input conundrum. The Tessan AC adapter embraces a 5-in-1 approach for plug adapters. One outlet offers access to the US/EU/AU/UK socket formats, so you've got the options you need wherever you are.
You won't need to worry about ports either. This device features a total of five ports, which include a couple of USB Type-C and an equal number of USB Type-A ports, each delivering 18W of raw output. For more power-hungry devices, there's an extra USB Type-C port on the side that can supply 140W of peak charging output.
Whether it's a camera, a sleek laptop, or a large-format tablet, this travel adapter covers every class of gadgets you can fit in your backpack. The best part is the palm-friendly and lightweight package, which means all that power and versatility is at your disposal without sacrificing portability. A funky design with a beautiful white-orange contrast is just an aesthetic cherry on top.
The only charging station your desk will ever need
In his chat with the SlashGear team, Tessan CEO Alex emphasized that the brand is focused on fulfilling all needs of consumers, be they frequent travelers or desk denizens. "Tessan distinguishes itself by combining cutting-edge tech, with a deep emphasis on our users," he said. "For example, our fast chargers not only focus on efficiency, but also pay equal attention to being compact and portable, adjusted to consumers' practical needs."
The Tessan 100W Desk Charging Station sums up that approach perfectly. Rocking an elegant tower design with a stable base stand, this charging station offers an elegant solution to the wire clutter, with plenty of ports and plug variety to go with it. Armed with a total of nine ports, your desk won't need any other bulky charging solution, save for Tessan's charging solution. Equipped with a GaN chip, buyers enjoy charging speeds roughly four times faster than an average plug. And in case you're concerned, no safety compromises were made, either.
The standalone temperature sensor fitted inside Tessan's charging ensures your devices stay cool to the touch, even after 10 hours of continuous charging. For those concerned about charging speeds, the USB-C port on this portable tower can deliver 100W output, enough to fill a phone's empty in less than an hour. A trio of USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports, each, means you won't ever have to worry about lugging another bulky adapter. Plus, a pair of extra onboard sockets on the station mean you truly are covered for all your desk computing needs.
An EV charger that stands taller than the rest
One of Tessan's biggest strengths is the sheer diversity of charging solutions. Its portfolio embodies the very reason Tessan was established. "The simple, yet profound idea was to help people stay connected. We wanted to empower users" said CEO Alex.
It comes as no surprise that Tessan also engineered a lightning-fast Level 2 electric vehicle charger. But this is no ordinary wall-mount unit. This 48A/240V format fast charger can put nearly 30 miles worth of battery juice in an electric car with just one hour of plugged-in time, which is about eight times faster than an average Level 1 charger. Tessan's charger also comes with an expansive safety suite, protecting the entire connected system from current and voltage fluctuations, both below and above the recommended operational limits.
It also offers short-circuit protection, while its IP65-rated, fire–resistant chassis ensures that this EV charger can weather the elements with ease. Or as Tessan puts it, whether it is a blizzard, thunder, heavy rain, or hot weather our there, your electric vehicle won't ever be out of juice.
The elegant EV charger is tethered to a long 25-ft cable and can supply electrochemical juice to a wide range of electric cars from different brands. Taking functional design to the next level, it pairs over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth lanes to offer mobile control, letting users set charging schedules, adjust current output, and do more, using the companion mobile app.
Why you should put your trust in Tessan?
SlashGear's team was thoroughly impressed by Tessan's travel adapter portfolio, thanks to an eye-catching design and a plethora of ports. But it's the underlying tech stack and the focus on approachable utility that struck a chord. The Tessam team emphasized that design is one of their core strengths, and that's what sets their products apart from the competition. "Our travel solutions are universally compatible, compact, and offer extremely fast charging," said CEO Alex.
A quick look at the specifications sheet and feature set corroborates why Tessan's product portfolio attracted crowds of enthusiasts and cultivated a solid reputation at CES 2025. The Level 2 charger sets a precedent that is hard to top from any parameter you approach it. "At CES, we brought our chargers with cutting-edge technology, offering it all in compact size, and with lightning speed," said Alex.
The confidence of Tessan's team is reflected handsomely in the quality of the charging gear it offers to customers. Tessan's impressive portfolio delivers an enviable blend of thoughtful design, uncompromising technical innovation, adequate safety measures, and unparalleled performance — all bundled inside a package that is also easy on the eyes.
In its bid to make the best charging solutions out, Tessan hasn't abandoned its sustainability goals. The company champions environmental responsibility by integrating sustainable materials and eco-conscious manufacturing practices, playing an active role in creating a greener future for the planet. Yet another very important reason why SlashGear is recognizing Tessan with an Innovation Award.