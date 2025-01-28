MOVA's V50 Ultra Robot Vacuum Stuns At CES 2025, Wins SlashGear's Innovation Award

Fresh off the company's North American debut, MOVA has already snagged the coveted SlashGear Innovation Award — and for good reason. While there are many aspects of the V50 Ultra that make it worthy of praise (and we'll get into those shortly), there are two key features that immediately caught our attention.

Advertisement

First, the V50 Ultra delivers a staggering 24,000Pa suction power. That's like harnessing the force of a 70 mph wind gust — focused entirely on cleaning your floors. This is industrial-grade suction in a compact, home-friendly package, tackling everything from everyday messes to stubborn grime. What's even more remarkable is that it does all that without sounding like a jet engine. Most robot vacuums are loud and disruptive — seriously, some people set a schedule and have theirs run when they're not around. But the V50 manages to be quiet while delivering top-tier performance, which is twice as impressive given the power it packs.

Second, the V50 Ultra comes equipped with a specialized cleaning compartment designed to eliminate pet odors. If you share your home with furry friends, you know that keeping the house smelling fresh is a constant challenge. Pet pheromones often make a space smell more like a petting zoo than a living room. The V50 Ultra solves that problem by incorporating a pet-specific odor-neutralizing system. Whether it's your cat's litter box or your dog's favorite sleeping spot, to leave your home smelling fresh. You won't have to worry about lingering pet smells — your home will smell like your furry roommate never even moved in.

Advertisement