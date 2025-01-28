MOVA's V50 Ultra Robot Vacuum Stuns At CES 2025, Wins SlashGear's Innovation Award
No one loves to clean. It's one of the unglamorous parts of adulting (not that there are many glamorous ones), but it's an unavoidable chore for most of us. Everyone dreams of a pristine, showroom-quality home, but getting there is no walk in the park. From sweeping and mopping to vacuuming, it's backbreaking work that can easily eat up precious hours. And while cleaning is never going to top anyone's list of favorite activities, technology definitely helps to make it a less painful ordeal.
At SlashGear, we're all about tech that makes life easier, and when we find something that tackles the cleaning grind with extra innovation, we get extra excited. With tech innovations steadily making their way into every part of our lives, cleaning tools have evolved, and we're seeing more efficient, smarter, and user-friendly devices that make the process quicker and more convenient. At CES 2025, we saw a number of cleaning tools that fit this bill, but one product that stood out from the rest is MOVA's V50 Ultra Robot Vacuum.
Video embed here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/SZmJ1u3QK7w
First Impressions: MOVA's V50 Ultra Robot Vacuum
Fresh off the company's North American debut, MOVA has already snagged the coveted SlashGear Innovation Award — and for good reason. While there are many aspects of the V50 Ultra that make it worthy of praise (and we'll get into those shortly), there are two key features that immediately caught our attention.
First, the V50 Ultra delivers a staggering 24,000Pa suction power. That's like harnessing the force of a 70 mph wind gust — focused entirely on cleaning your floors. This is industrial-grade suction in a compact, home-friendly package, tackling everything from everyday messes to stubborn grime. What's even more remarkable is that it does all that without sounding like a jet engine. Most robot vacuums are loud and disruptive — seriously, some people set a schedule and have theirs run when they're not around. But the V50 manages to be quiet while delivering top-tier performance, which is twice as impressive given the power it packs.
Second, the V50 Ultra comes equipped with a specialized cleaning compartment designed to eliminate pet odors. If you share your home with furry friends, you know that keeping the house smelling fresh is a constant challenge. Pet pheromones often make a space smell more like a petting zoo than a living room. The V50 Ultra solves that problem by incorporating a pet-specific odor-neutralizing system. Whether it's your cat's litter box or your dog's favorite sleeping spot, to leave your home smelling fresh. You won't have to worry about lingering pet smells — your home will smell like your furry roommate never even moved in.
The V50 Ultra takes care of every cleaning step
The MOVA V50 Ultra doesn't just clean well, it does so intelligently. Many robot vacuums fail in the navigation department, bumping into walls, missing spots, or struggling to maneuver under furniture. But MOVA's V50 Ultra shines is a total pro in this area, thanks to a number of smart features. Its StepMaster technology allows it to handle obstacles up to 2.36 inches with ease, so it can navigate high thresholds, thick rugs, and even stairs without breaking a sweat. This also means it's a great choice for homes with uneven floors or diverse floor types.
FlexiRise Navigation takes it several steps further, literally. The V50 can dip under furniture and zip around tight spaces with ease. That means even the areas you might overlook while cleaning manually (like under the couch or dining table) are thoroughly cleaned. This makes it a dream for people with limited mobility or those who simply hate having to rearrange the entire house for a proper clean.
Another feature pet owners will love is the Anti-Tangle Technology, designed to prevent hair from wrapping around the brushes. This means no more frustrating brush clogs, even if you have furry friends at home shedding everywhere. On top of that, a dual-solution tank separates regular floor messes from pet messes, which makes cleaning the unit a breeze.
MOVA's suite of smart home solutions
MOVA might be the new kid on the block (to the US market, at least), but the company is determined to show that it's here to stay. The V50 Ultra vacuum is one of many products on the lineup, spanning a range of floor care, personal care, and lifestyle tools.
Some of the other notable names on the catalog include the Z50 Ultra Robot Vacuum, which uses adaptive AI sensors that allow it to sense what kind of mess is on ground and adjust output as needed. It wasn't left out of the sci-fi naming system, with a HydroSync Mopping tech that uses running water to fluff up the mop as it cleans, so that it leaves no streaks or messes behind.. On top of that, a self-cleaning routine saves you post-cleaning maintenance and frees you up to do, well, anything else.
There's also the X4 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum, hot water cleaning technology, which cranks up the heat to remove stains with a hot-water cleaning system. A lay-flat design ensures no corner gets left behind, even the ones where sunlight — and your motivation — don't reach.
In the personal care category, there's the Fresh Pro Electric Toothbrush, with 3DClean Technology that delivers double the performance of a standard sonic toothbrush. With up to 30 days of battery life, this toothbrush revolutionizes your oral care routine, delivering a brighter, healthier smile in just one minute.
MOVA offers a 3-year global warranty
New brands often come with a lot of hype, but MOVA is backing it up with a three-year global warranty, which is a solid move for a new brand looking to build trust. This comprehensive warranty means that you can count on MOVA's products for the long haul. With advanced technology, user-friendly features, and long-term support, MOVA has solidified itself as a competitive contender in the home care market.
If you're tired of wrestling clunky, outdated cleaning tools, MOVA's innovative approach to floor care is definitely worth a look.