CES 2025 Day 0: The Crazy Before The Storm

In the world of technology there is one stalwart frustration that despite decades of advancement remains a point of frustration to this day — printers. Let's face it, printers suck.

HP wants to change ... some of that, by introducing AI into the printer process. Before you groan and click away, hear us out — this is cool. HP is rolling out Print AI. As it exists today, Print AI is a separate piece of software you install, such as a browser extension, which examines the document you want to print, and cuts out all the extra stuff.

Say you want to print an article from a news website, but you don't want to waste ink on the ads. HP Print AI will remove the ads for you. If you want to print a recipe for a dish you want to cook, Print AI will proactively remove all the fluff that goes along with such recipes like comments on the article, leaving you with just the actual information you want on paper. It does all of this without being told to — the AI does the work for you.

Today, Print AI is a software extension, but by this fall, HP thinks it will be built into the driver software, making printers actually not suck. Or it'll be another part of the printer to break. Time will tell, but we definitely award HP with an A for effort.

