Where Does American Pickers Sell Its Picked Finds To The Public?
"American Pickers" follows Mike Wolfe and his co-hosts as they journey across America in search of rare, unique antiques. They've found some outstanding items, including original Yoda prototypes from "Star Wars" and some incredibly valuable car finds.
When they find something they like and must have, the pickers make an offer to the collector who owns it. If their offer is accepted, the pickers haul many of their purchases to the Antique Archaeology shop in LeClaire, Iowa, where everyday people can wander in, peruse, and make a purchase. The Antique Archaeology website boasts: "Known as the birthplace of Buffalo Bill, LeClaire sets the perfect backdrop for our store, where the spirit of exploration and discovery thrives."
The storefront has been open since 2000. Reviews on TripAdvisor vary, with user Phil1863 raving, "Definitely worth a visit!" while another reviewer complains that it's no more than a souvenir shop, with no genuine antiques to purchase. Phil1863 adds, "One of the employees explained that picked items tend to sell very quickly, so we shouldn't be surprised."
LeClaire isn't the only place the public can wander in to take a gander at the pickers' plethora of finds. Another Antique Archaeology location opened in July 2011 near downtown Nashville, Tennessee, in the onetime Marathon Motor Works car factory. This location opened a year after the show premiered and fills its shelves with vintage items, collectibles, and if you're lucky you'll find some of the strangest finds on "American Pickers."
The loss of a co-host and his store
September 2024 brought the worst news to everyone in the "American Pickers" family when it was announced that Frank Fritz had died from a stroke. Fritz suffered from cerebral vascular disease and aortic stenosis, both of which contributed to the stroke. Wolfe confirmed his former co-host's death on Instagram on Oct. 1, adding, "The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself." The pair starred on the show together for a decade, with Fritz's last episode airing in March 2020.
While the Antique Archaeology stores are Wolfe's, Fritz wasn't without his own storefront. He owned a shop in Savanna, Illinois with the alliterative name Frank Fritz Finds. Shoppers will find a variety of antiques on its shelves, from vintage oil canisters to a decrepit cash register, but the store might be selling more in the coming years. Fritz's longtime friend, Jerry Gendreau, who owns the Hawgdogs bar where the shop takes up the back room, has no plans for closing it after Fritz's passing. Instead, he intends to give it a bit of a facelift, keeping it afloat in Fritz's honor.
Gendreau told The U.S. Sun, "We may display motorcycles and choppers to represent Frank." Fritz was a motorcycle enthusiast through and through, so much so that he wanted his ashes secured to a motorcycle and ridden through the Quad Cities section of Illinois and Iowa.
A shop-closing scare
In November, "American Pickers" fans, especially those who frequent the Antique Archaeology stores, had a bit of a scare when the Nashville location was abruptly closed. It turned out to be just a case of construction issues, though, and the shop was able to reopen the very next day, just in time for Black Friday. It was the Iowa location, however, that Wolfe visited that day to drum up business for the upcoming shopping season. He pops into his stores on occasion when he's not trekking cross-country in the "American Pickers" van – just not typically in a vintage Santa outfit.
A few of the Nashville location's reviews on TripAdvisor have mentioned how surprisingly small it is and how crowded it can get. It might be an unfortunate hassle for customers, but a crowded store is always good news for the business. And TripAdvisor user BatmanCatwoman calls the store "A treasure trove of antiques and vintage collectibles."