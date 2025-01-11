Where Does American Pickers Sell Its Picked Finds To The Public?

"American Pickers" follows Mike Wolfe and his co-hosts as they journey across America in search of rare, unique antiques. They've found some outstanding items, including original Yoda prototypes from "Star Wars" and some incredibly valuable car finds.

When they find something they like and must have, the pickers make an offer to the collector who owns it. If their offer is accepted, the pickers haul many of their purchases to the Antique Archaeology shop in LeClaire, Iowa, where everyday people can wander in, peruse, and make a purchase. The Antique Archaeology website boasts: "Known as the birthplace of Buffalo Bill, LeClaire sets the perfect backdrop for our store, where the spirit of exploration and discovery thrives."

The storefront has been open since 2000. Reviews on TripAdvisor vary, with user Phil1863 raving, "Definitely worth a visit!" while another reviewer complains that it's no more than a souvenir shop, with no genuine antiques to purchase. Phil1863 adds, "One of the employees explained that picked items tend to sell very quickly, so we shouldn't be surprised."

LeClaire isn't the only place the public can wander in to take a gander at the pickers' plethora of finds. Another Antique Archaeology location opened in July 2011 near downtown Nashville, Tennessee, in the onetime Marathon Motor Works car factory. This location opened a year after the show premiered and fills its shelves with vintage items, collectibles, and if you're lucky you'll find some of the strangest finds on "American Pickers."