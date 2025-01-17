The Fascinating 1930s Smart Home Featured On American Pickers

Since the 2010 debut of History's reality series "American Pickers," nearly 400 episodes have made their way to air. In that incredible run, the program has featured its fair share of astonishing sights and intriguing antique artifacts. It's occasionally even been the source of controversy as viewers have occasionally called into question the legitimacy of some discoveries made by host Mike Wolfe and his rotating crew of antiquing co-hosts.

In terms of amazing finds, it's safe to say the wildly customized home that series regulars Robbie Wolfe and "Jersey" Jon Szalay came across during a Season 23 trip to Caro, Michigan ranks pretty high. Arrangements had, of course, been made for Wolfe and Szalay to navigate their Antique Archaeology Ford van to the property for a visit. Even still, the duo were absolutely wowed by the home of the late W.J. Moore when they pulled up to the carriage house, as its unique exterior design is a legit stunner even from the street.

What the pair find while touring the home's interior proves even more thrilling, as the home boasts no end of peculiar design features, including several that, for all intents and purposes, serve as early versions of what we refer to now as smart home elements. There are, obviously, no Bluetooth connections or Alexa-like helpers to be found. But the home's hard-wired functionality is genuinely fascinating given the era in which its smart elements were conceived.

