Will Lexus Ever Make A Pickup Truck? Here's What The Brand Says

Lexus is known for its luxurious vehicles, and a lot of car enthusiasts want to see the brand's elevated style and features in a pickup truck. While a pickup truck isn't part of any concrete plans made public by the automaker, Lexus is no stranger to unexpected vehicle plans — and this could include a pickup truck down the line. Lexus confirmed in the past that a pickup truck is not out of the question, and that the automaker just needs to see that the concept is wanted.

During a press conference held in Japan, Chief Engineer Takashi Watanabe said: "If there is a strong need from customers for Lexus to release or launch a pickup, it's a matter of possibility in the future. We will not deny [customers] a Lexus pickup, but as of now we have no such discussions."

Watanabe went on to say that the pickup truck wouldn't be based on any of Toyota's existing trucks. This means Lexus would be thinking of a brand new design for its fully-electric pickup — adding to its line of electric vehicles. This would only happen, however, if enough customers expressed interest.