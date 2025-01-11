What Happened To The Felt App From Shark Tank Season 7?
The Season 7 finale of "Shark Tank" included an app with an interesting personal touch — Felt aimed to bring the magic of handwritten letters back through a mobile app. Customers could pick out a card, write a handwritten message, and have it sent to the recipient all through the app, taking out the hassle of going to the store. The sentiment warmed some of the Sharks' hearts, while others weren't convinced. "Shark Tank" is no stranger to apps, but this one was the first meant to help detach people from their phones.
At the time of the episode's airing on May 20, 2016, the app had been downloaded over 60,000 times and customers had given it a rating of 4.5 stars. It was clearly starting to gain a bit of traction at that point, with reviews stating that the app made handwritten letters feel special and marveling at the convenience of the whole process. But has it grown since "Shark Tank" with the help of any sharks? It appears to still be around, but here are the details of Felt and its journey into 2025.
What happened to the Felt app on Shark Tank?
Tomer Alpert is the man behind the Felt app. He presented his personalized card idea on Episode 726, explaining to the Sharks how he'd created the app in 2013 to bring personalization back to the increasingly digitalized world. Customers with paid subscriptions can use their finger as a stylus to write out a short note, which results in the card having their own handwriting on it. It's printed with premium paper and then mailed to the recipient, ensuring that last-minute cards make it on time without you ever needing to leave home.
Alpert then asked the sharks for $200,000 in exchange for a 6% stake of Felt. He noted that the concept may become big with professionals, wedding planners, and anyone else who may need to send out large volumes of personalized letters. Robert Herjavec wasn't convinced, however, and said he was out. Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, and Lori Greiner followed suit, leaving Alpert with Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful.
O'Leary said that 6% was not enough to excite him, asking for a minimum of 10%. The other Sharks were shocked with Mr. Wonderful's rare generous offer and advised him to take the deal. His deals are often seen as a bit more predatory. In the end, Alpert takes the deal with Mr. Wonderful.
Felt app after Shark Tank: Are they still in business?
Despite coming to an agreement with O'Leary on the episode, multiple sources have reported that the deal never came to be. The reason behind Mr. Wonderful's change of heart is not known, but Felt went on without him. At the start of 2025, Felt is still available on the Apple Store and has over 69,000 reviews and a 4.7 rating. It's also still on Android's Google Play, but with a modest 10,000 reviews and 100,000 downloads.
It's said that the company's annual revenue is anywhere from $1.5 million to $2 million. The app earns money through individual card purchases — which are $4.50 — or monthly subscriptions — $6 for three cards. There are also volume discounts as well as added products.
According to Felt's website, there are seasonal gifts available to go with the cards. This includes framed photo prints, flowers, stickers, bath products, and coffee. Felt has over 59.2K followers on Instagram, where they still post updates here and there. Facebook appears to be another social platform the company still uses for seasonal posts. Felt hasn't appeared to use X, formerly known as Twitter, since 2022.
What's next for Felt and its founder?
It appears that Alpert is still focused on Felt for the time being. According to his LinkedIn, Alpert left his previous company after nearly two years in management when it decided to move everyone to Austin, Texas. This is what drove Alpert to start building the app back in 2012. He has also co-founded businesses in the past, including SiSTeR Technologies, which was for "automatically creating videos from technical specs, pictures, and full-motion videos" for used and new vehicles. (Here are some other ways to get great videos of cars.)
There's no word on whether or not Alpert is working on any future products. On Instagram, Alpert seems more focused on cycling and his other personal hobbies. He has also appeared on podcasts to discuss his "Shark Tank" experience, pursuing start-ups without a college degree, how he dealt with divorce, and how Felt has helped him with his mental health journey. Maintaining and building up Felt is likely the priority at the moment.