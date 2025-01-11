What Happened To The Felt App From Shark Tank Season 7?

The Season 7 finale of "Shark Tank" included an app with an interesting personal touch — Felt aimed to bring the magic of handwritten letters back through a mobile app. Customers could pick out a card, write a handwritten message, and have it sent to the recipient all through the app, taking out the hassle of going to the store. The sentiment warmed some of the Sharks' hearts, while others weren't convinced. "Shark Tank" is no stranger to apps, but this one was the first meant to help detach people from their phones.

At the time of the episode's airing on May 20, 2016, the app had been downloaded over 60,000 times and customers had given it a rating of 4.5 stars. It was clearly starting to gain a bit of traction at that point, with reviews stating that the app made handwritten letters feel special and marveling at the convenience of the whole process. But has it grown since "Shark Tank" with the help of any sharks? It appears to still be around, but here are the details of Felt and its journey into 2025.