Did Kodak Really Hide The Invention Of The Digital Camera?

Once upon a time, photography wasn't for everyone. Cameras were big, expensive, cumbersome machines, far from average-user-friendly. Then George Eastman came along, providing smaller yet still impressive cameras to the masses with convenient rolls of film for them to capture photographs on. Since 1888, his company, Kodak, has remained a major name in film-based media creation. Kodak may not be as big as it once was, but it's still very much active and has evolved its offerings to embrace all of the innovations that have sprung up since its founding.

Advertisement

Now centuries beyond the invention of the photograph, digital photography is the most common form of image taking. There may be debate over whether film or digital is better to level up one's photography, but there's no argument that digital has made it easier than ever to capture images and video in vivid detail and vibrant color. Though it has maintained its roots as a supplier of film and film cameras, Kodak has gotten fully onboard with the digital trend.

This might come as a surprise considering the often-touted claim that decades ago, Kodak hid the creation of the digital camera. Here's what has come to light about how the company's higher-ups treated the invention and why it didn't initially push forward with it publicly.

Advertisement