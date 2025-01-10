What Happened To Lumi From Shark Tank Season 6?

The DIY market has long been challenging for creative entrepreneurs. Considering the large number of artistic products available out there, it's not easy to stand out in this very lucrative market. As of 2025, the U.S. DIY and hardware store segment is valued at $677.60 billion, but the market is far from saturated and is even expected to grow to $99.5 billion by 2027.

With the DIY market's rise in popularity, many companies have been racing to introduce products that could easily resonate with creators. The Lumi Photo Printing Kit was one such product — it was a groundbreaking tool that allowed art enthusiasts and DIYers to use sunlight to print permanent imagery on fabrics and other natural materials. Offering a simple, fun, and creative way to bring designs to life, Lumi seemed like a very promising product.

The creator of the kit, self-starter businesswoman Jesse Genet, had high hopes that Lumi would capture a large slice of the DIY market's pie. She launched her product after an overwhelming response to her crowdfunding endeavors. Then, in an effort to secure mainstream success for her company, she tried to earn an investment through ABC's famous business breakthrough reality series "Shark Tank."

