How To Change Your Avatar In Microsoft Teams

One of the key features of Microsoft Teams is its ability to facilitate real-time meetings and discussions, keeping teams connected across various locations. While video calls are essential for effective communication, there are times when turning on the camera may not be ideal — whether due to video fatigue, personal preferences, or privacy concerns. In such cases, the option to have the video off can sometimes hinder engagement. This is where Microsoft Teams' Avatars feature comes in, offering a fantastic alternative to the binary video-on-or-off options.

With Avatars, you can maintain a presence during meetings without needing to appear on camera. These personalized digital images move, react, and respond, much like you would in real life. This feature helps keep engagement high while also offering comfort and privacy.

In this article, we'll guide you through the steps for creating and customizing your avatar in Microsoft Teams. Whether you're looking to enhance your meeting experience, express your personality, or simply stay comfortable, we'll help you put your best virtual face forward.