6 Capable Alternatives To Adobe Lightroom For Editing Photos On Your Phone

People with experience in photography know that Adobe Lightroom is considered the gold standard for photo editing on a computer. But when it comes to editing from your phone, which is becoming more common even for serious photographers, Lightroom can fall short of expectations. Not only is the mobile version severely limited compared to its desktop counterpart, but you need to pay for one of Adobe's subscriptions in order to take full advantage of it. You don't have to stick with Lightroom when other mobile photo editors outmatch it with features, often while charging far less for the privilege, letting you purchase a pro version outright, or even being free. Whether you're using an iPhone or an Android, there are plenty of photo editing apps that offer suites of tools revealing the mobile version of Lightroom. You can pick one, or mix and match them to edit your photos in whichever workflow is best for your needs.

As a writer who takes photos to accompany my articles, I often find myself in need of quick touch-ups for those shots. Lightroom is my go-to when I'm near my PC, but I switched to Samsung DeX as my main operating system last year and now work mostly from my tablet. That means I've spent a lot of time testing out mobile photo editing tools, and I've found a number of great Lightroom alternatives. Whether you're a seasoned photographer who needs to make precise, granular adjustments, or even if you just need to tune things up for an Instagram dump, one of these Lightroom replacements will most likely suit your needs. Here are the six most capable mobile alternatives I've found to Adobe Lightroom.

