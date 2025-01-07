Power Query For Beginners: 6 Commands To Get Started

Before diving into the commands, let's first understand the fundamentals of Power Query and how it works. While basic Excel lets you create or paste a table in the spreadsheet itself, Power Query can connect to a variety of sources to get the data. That's also why the first step to accessing Power Query is to head to the "Get & Transform Data" section under the "Data" tab and select a data source. Excel supports getting data from multiple data sources such as, databases, webpages, CSVs, Excels, PDFs, and many more file types. A massive perk of using Power Query is the ability to connect and merge multiple data sources into one.

Once you connect your data sources, you can either "Load" or "Transform" this data. Loading data refers to importing the data into an Excel worksheet or Power BI report.

Transforming the data refers to performing data manipulation using the Power Query editor. That's where you can bring all the handy Power Query commands into work. The top of the Power Query editor sports different tabs that integrate all the important features for data manipulation. The left side features the "Query" section, listing all the data sources connected to the editor. The formula bar below the different tabs contains the formula in M language. In the center, you can find a preview of your connected data in a tabular form. The rightmost side contains the "Applied Steps" section, listing all the manipulation steps you perform while transforming the data.

If you are just starting, here are some of the best and most commonly used Power Query commands to get you all geared up.