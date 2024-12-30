How To Print Labels From An Excel List

Printing a mailing label may seem like a straightforward task, unless you need to print a ton of them. Manually feeding the names and addresses to a Word document and printing them can easily become tedious and result in errors. Fortunately, you could use a combination of Word and Excel to massively streamline this tedious task while also avoiding errors.

The Mail Merge feature is a versatile Word feature that primarily helps create tailor-made bulk mails and letters for individual recipients. Apart from the primary usage, this handy feature can also help in printing labels from an Excel list. Mail Merge allows for a ton of label and address customization with label presets and handy address options. The entire label creation and printing process takes place in Word, but the Excel mailing list also plays a crucial role. Here's a thorough guide on how to print mailing labels in bulk using an Excel mailing list.