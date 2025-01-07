How To Connect A Nintendo Switch To The TV Without The Dock

There are a lot of reasons why you might not be able to connect your Nintendo Switch dock to your television in order to turn your handheld game into a console game. Maybe your dock may be broken, or you may just not like the aesthetic of having your dock placed on a counter or a shelf or want the Switch to be sitting in the dock for long periods of time. For a lot of people, playing Switch games means being confined to a handheld, but that is not the case. You can still connect your Switch to your TV without the dock, but you will need another device to accomplish this.

That device is a USB-C to HDMI adapter. Note that not any adapter will work; you'll need a compatible device, like this highly rated USB-C to HMDI adapter on Amazon by Acer that runs just $18, and chances are, you can get same-day delivery as well if you're in a pinch. Once you have this adapter, then you can start connecting your Nintendo Switch to your TV without the dock.