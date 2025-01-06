You Can Now Schedule Chat Messages On Instagram - Here's How

For social media managers and ad marketing professionals, the ability to automate their social media workflow is nothing short of a lifeline. However, platforms, especially the likes of Facebook and Instagram, are not always functionally tuned for such activities owing to their self-proclaimed focus on fostering personal connections. As a result, users have had to rely on third-party hacks and tools to get the job done, but they often come at a cost, literally as well as figuratively. Instagram is finally easing at least one such aspect of automation.

Advertisement

The Meta-owned social media platform now allows everyone to schedule their messages in advance. The feature will be available to users across the globe on Android and iOS. So far, it appears that users can only schedule messages for up to 29 days in advance. There are no operating system restrictions laid out by Instagram, which means as long as you are running the latest version of the app, the convenience will be at your disposal.

You can schedule an original message, and choose to the same for a reply, as well. But before you start planning your scheduled messages, there is a crucial format limitation that you must keep in mind. The new messaging feature only supports text, and doesn't let you schedule messages in other formats like images, videos, or stickers. Notably, the rollout of scheduled messages began in the third week of December, but it is yet to arrive on all platforms.

Advertisement