How To Schedule A Text Message On Android

There are plenty of reasons you might want to schedule a text message or RCS chat to send from your Android phone at a specific time. Maybe you don't want to forget a birthday, so you schedule your "happy birthday" text while you still have it in mind. Maybe your significant other appreciates a good morning text, but you want to sleep in. Or maybe you just remembered that you need to follow up with a coworker about a work matter but it's midnight, so you schedule it for business hours the next day. Whatever the reason, it's a handy feature to have, and any Android phone can do it.

While the option to have a text message sent at a scheduled time can be accessed from any Android phone, you'll need to make sure you have the right texting app installed and set as your phone's default SMS app. Google added a message scheduler to its texting app, Google Messages, a few years ago, so follow the below instructions to take advantage of it and ensure that all your messages arrive right on time.