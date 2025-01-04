How To Activate A Device On Hulu (And How To Remove One)

Logging into a streaming provider on your smart TV or other streaming device has come a long way over the years. It wasn't that long ago that the default was the painfully slow and tedious process of using an on-screen keyboard to type in your username and password. That was a slog even under the best of circumstances, and though it's gotten better on some platforms, like Google TV — with the ability to use your phone's keyboard by syncing it to your smart TV or streaming device — it's still far from an optimal solution.

Thankfully, though, most major streaming services now have a much easier way to activate a device, and have for at least several years: Presenting you with an on-screen code that you can enter when logging into a dedicated activation page on the streaming platform's website, which you can access on your computer, smartphone, or tablet. Once you've finished the web-based activation process, your TV refreshes the app, and you're good to go.

Among the most popular services with this kind of web-based activation is Hulu, the TV series-centric streaming platform that launched in 2007 as an NBC/Fox partnership to serve as a general outpost for current TV shows. Now, it's a Disney-owned service that serves as a less Disney-centric alternative to Disney+. Case in point: One of December 2024's big additions was the original 20-season run of NBC Universal's "Law & Order." Let's take a look at how to activate it on your favorite devices.

