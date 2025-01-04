Here's What Makes The US Navy's New Doomsday Plane So Special

The United States Navy maintains a fleet of aircraft that are unofficially called "Doomsday Planes." These are vital to national defense, and they serve an important strategic purpose. The current Navy aircraft designated for this mission is the Boeing E-6 Mercury, which is based on the Boeing 707-300. It's a mobile, airborne command post and operations center used as a survivable nuclear command, control, and communications (NC3) platform should ground and ship-based operability become compromised in a nuclear war, hence the moniker.

The Navy's Doomsday Planes are part of the U.S.' nuclear strategic operations, as they are capable of providing airborne command and control (C2) support to the fleet of Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines. The U.S. Air Force also operates its own fleet of Doomsday Planes, but the Navy has its own, as the service has different communications requirements due to its fleet of strategically hidden subs. Doomsday Planes have served the Navy for decades, and the current E-6 replaced earlier aircraft designated for the mission, but it's time to replace the aging aircraft.

In December 2024, the Navy awarded a nearly $3.5 billion contract to Northrop Grumman for its future fleet of Doomsday Planes. The aircraft chosen for this purpose is the E-130J, a propeller-driven aircraft, whereas previous platforms utilized jets. It will take some time for the E-130J fleet to surface, but in the meantime, Northrop Grumman is hard at work modifying existing aircraft for the Navy's purposes. When they're finally delivered, they'll continue the tradition of extending strategic nuclear communications well into the future.

