Is The 2026 Audi Q8 Saloon Real?

The Audi Q8 e-tron is expected to be discontinued in 2025 despite the electric vehicle seemingly just arriving onto the market. The Q8 was given a redesign for the 2024 model, sporting a 114-kWh battery and a 285-mile driving range. While it seemed like a competitive move with potential for the Q8 in the EV market, Audi announced earlier this year that the larger SUV's sales were continuing to decline in a variety of countries. Between that and the expenses of running the Brussels facility where it's manufactured, Audi is shutting down its Belgium factory and likely ending the Audi Q8 e-tron's short run.

EV drivers are not so sure, however. A new version of the Audi Q8, going by the Saloon, has been making its way around the internet, often shown as a boxy vehicle with gold details and boasting a ton of luxury features. It seems like a dream come true for fans of Audi's electric SUVs — but unfortunately a dream is all it is. As of now, Audi has not announced any plans to introduce a new version of the Q8, and it seems that all of the viral images are the work of AI art generators and digital artists.