Is The 2026 Audi Q8 Saloon Real?
The Audi Q8 e-tron is expected to be discontinued in 2025 despite the electric vehicle seemingly just arriving onto the market. The Q8 was given a redesign for the 2024 model, sporting a 114-kWh battery and a 285-mile driving range. While it seemed like a competitive move with potential for the Q8 in the EV market, Audi announced earlier this year that the larger SUV's sales were continuing to decline in a variety of countries. Between that and the expenses of running the Brussels facility where it's manufactured, Audi is shutting down its Belgium factory and likely ending the Audi Q8 e-tron's short run.
EV drivers are not so sure, however. A new version of the Audi Q8, going by the Saloon, has been making its way around the internet, often shown as a boxy vehicle with gold details and boasting a ton of luxury features. It seems like a dream come true for fans of Audi's electric SUVs — but unfortunately a dream is all it is. As of now, Audi has not announced any plans to introduce a new version of the Q8, and it seems that all of the viral images are the work of AI art generators and digital artists.
The 2026 Audi Q8 Saloon is unofficial digital art
The eye-catching Audi Q8 Saloon is meant to be a cross between the Audi Q8 SUV and a limousine, creating a luxurious and sophisticated concept with a distinctly box-like shape. The Saloon design has been shared by people on social media, in online car publications, and YouTube videos — so it's no surprise that some car enthusiasts have started to wonder if the car they're seeing everywhere has any potential to come out in 2026.
However, the Audi Q8 Saloon is just a digital rendering from an outside source — and some of the images are created with AI software. Nothing has been confirmed by Audi, especially not an SUV-limo hybrid (although this has been unofficially done before with the Toyota Rav4). If you ever find yourself unsure if an image is real or not, make sure to check the media's details. The article featuring the convincing Saloon photos states that it's just a "digital rendering," while the YouTube video featuring the same images states that the images are altered, synthetic, and digitally generated in the description.